#360TVSeries: Elementary Renewed For Season 6 At CBS

CBS has given a sixth season renewal to Elementary

The Sherlock Holmes-inspired procedural starring Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu has been a workhorse for CBS with multiplatform viewing factored in although viewership is down in its fifth season

Robert Doherty created the series and is exec producer and showrunner for Timberman/Beverly Productions.

There’s speculation that the show could be a midseason entry next season. This year the fifth season of the show delivered 24 episodes and been a success for CBS Television Studios in international markets and through its SVOD deal with Hulu, which made its down-to-the-wire renewal something of a surprise.

The post #360TVSeries: Elementary Renewed For Season 6 At CBS appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

