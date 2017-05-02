#360TVSeries: Hap and Leonard Renewed for Season 3

Hap and Leonard” has been renewed for Season 3 on SundanceTV

The next installment will cover the novel The Two-Bear Mambo, in which the duo investigates the disappearance of lawyer Florida Grange (Tiffany Mack).

“We’re beyond psyched to bring the boys back for a third helping of mayhem. It’s a show that doesn’t fold up neatly into one defined box and that’s what makes it special, so thanks to SundanceTV for believing in it and championing it from day one,” executive producer Jim Mickle says in a statement. “We also owe a big thank you to the fans for the phenomenal response so far.” The six-episode run will air sometime in 2018.

Each season of the anthology series features new supporting characters and a new mystery for Hap and Leonard to solve, with casting for season three to commence shortly. The first two seasons of “Hap and Leonard” featured notable guest stars including Christina Hendricks, Jimmi Simpson, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brian Dennehy, Irma P. Hall, Tiffany Mack, and Cranston Johnson.

“AMC/SundanceTV is one of the original purveyors of ‘art’ on television and I’m pleased to be continuing my long relationship with Charlie, Jan, Joel, Susie, their strong creative execs and our peerless cast and crew,” said John Wirth, the series’ showrunner and executive producer.

“Hap and Leonard” is a wholly-owned original series produced by AMC Studios. Wirth will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3, and Jim Mickle, Nick Damici, Jeremy Platt, and Linda Moran return as executive producers.

