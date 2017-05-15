Pages Navigation Menu

#360TVSeries: New Girl Renewed For Seventh And Final Season On Fox

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News

New Girl has been renewed on Fox for a seventh season, which will be the show’s last

Although a Fox rep declined to confirm an episode count, sources say that the farewell season will consist of eight installments – co-star Jake Johnson has since confirmed on Twitter

Given the series’ bubble status, producers packed last month’s Season 6 finale with closure. “I think it would be really disappointing to have the show go off the air and not give the audience a satisfactory conclusion to a story line that’s been the engine of the show since Season 1,”

Created by Liz Meriwether, “New Girl” stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.

