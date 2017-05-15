#360TVSeries: Scream Queens Cancelled At Fox After Two Seasons

Scream Queens has officially been cancelled by Fox.

“We have no plans at this point to go back there and tell more stories,” co-chairman and CEO Gary Newman told reporters Monday.

On a conference call with reporters Monday to discuss its fall schedule, Fox co-chairman and CEO Gary Newman confirmed that there are no plans to bring back Ryan Murphy’s comedy-horror anthology series.

“Scream Queens was an anthological series,” Newman said. “It feels as if it was a compete story. We have no plans at this point to go back there and tell more stories so we won’t be seeing Scream Queens this season.”

Earlier this year, Fox executives told reporters that the future of “Scream Queens” was still up in the air, saying, “It’s very much still in consideration for a renewal,” in January. “The ratings don’t tell the whole story; because it’s such a young audience, you can’t really even see the full picture even in L+3.”

