37 contestants jostle for N200m in ‘Labour Room’ reality show – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
37 contestants jostle for N200m in 'Labour Room' reality show
Nigeria Today
All is now set for the first ever national Reality TV show, tagged ' The Labour Room,' as the organisers have announced that the second phase of the show, which will be characterised by regular interactions of the housemates will kick off on July I, 2017.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!