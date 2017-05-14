Pages Navigation Menu

39-year old Emmanuel Macron sworn in as President of France

Posted on May 14, 2017

Emmanuel Macron has promised to restore France‘s global standing, as he was officially inaugurated as the country’s youngest president at the age of 39. “My mandate will give the French back the confidence to believe in themselves,” President Macron said at the elaborate Élysée Palace ceremony. He vowed to see the EU “reformed and relaunched” […]

