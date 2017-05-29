39th CBN Open: Emmanuel, Maku, Babalola through to second round – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
39th CBN Open: Emmanuel, Maku, Babalola through to second round
The Nation Newspaper
Sylvester Emmanuel was the cynosure of all eyes at the 39th Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Open Championship holding in Lagos when he defeated Richard Ogbu 6-0, 6-1 on Monday. The Spain-based player will meet Godgift Timibra in the second round …
