39th CBN Open: Emmanuel, Maku, Babalola through to second round

The Nation Newspaper

Sylvester Emmanuel was the cynosure of all eyes at the 39th Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Open Championship holding in Lagos when he defeated Richard Ogbu 6-0, 6-1 on Monday. The Spain-based player will meet Godgift Timibra in the second round …



and more »