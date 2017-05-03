3i-infotech out with new software – Vanguard
|
Guardian
|
3i-infotech out with new software
Vanguard
INSURANCE software Solutions Company, 3i-Infotech Ltd, has said it is committed to service delivery in the insurance industry through the provision of core insurance applications with cutting edge technology. Mr. Saurav Verma, Assistant Vice President …
Firm introduces solution to boost business transformation
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!