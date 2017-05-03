3i-infotech out with new software

By Tare Youdeowei

INSURANCE software Solutions Company, 3i-Infotech Ltd, has said it is committed to service delivery in the insurance industry through the provision of core insurance applications with cutting edge technology.

Mr. Saurav Verma, Assistant Vice President and Regional Business Leader, West Africa, 3i-Infotech, made this known at a stakeholders’ forum tagged PREMIA Conclave, which was on PREMIA range of software solutions tailored made for the insurance industry.

“We at 3i-Infotech have more than 120 plus customers globally using our PREMIA application; we have over 50 customers in the African region. PREMIA Conclave is part of our commitment to the growth and development of insurance practice in the country. It is a platform to bring all our customers under one roof. We listen to issues they are facing and take corrective measures. It is also a medium to announce new developments around PREMIA and what we offer in terms of after sales support,” said Verma.

Verma also revealed that the after sales support is being streamlined and enhanced to suit the growing business needs of customers. He added that there are 500 resources working in insurance vertical at 3i-Infotech managing PREMIA as a product and project.

While disclosing that 3i-Infotech has customers in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and North Africa, he stated that all the company’s experiences and knowledge of local implementation, local regulation and the domain experience which the company has help to offer a total customer experience in form of PREMIA. He added that that this is what gives his company a competitive advantage that helps the growth and development of the insurance industry in Nigeria.

In his presentation at the event, Vice President, Global Sales, Middle East and Africa, 3i-Infotech Mr.Snehal Desai, explained that “The PREMIA 11 has the digital platform along with it in terms of the mobility, the B2B portal, B2C portal, the business intelligence and the document management workflow. The entire work process of an insurance company is automated by PREMIA, he concluded.

The forum which held in Lagos was attended by Insurance industry stakeholders including top level and middle level executives drawn from leading insurance companies including Royal Exchange Assurance Company, Law Union and Rock Insurance, Cornerstone Insurance, FBN Insurance, WAPIC and Zenith Insurance, among others.

“PREMIA offers end to end business process of Life and Non Life Insurance companies including Traditional and Takaful, covering underwriting, claims, Re-insurance and Financial Accounting along with the digital platform keeping an eye on the future demands of the industry.

The post 3i-infotech out with new software appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

