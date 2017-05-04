4 fertiliser companies begin production in 45 days— Gov Al-Makura

By David Odama

LAFIA—NO fewer than four Chinese fertiliser companies are to commence production in the next 45 days in Nasarawa State.

Governor Tanko Al-Makura disclosed this yesterday in Lafia while conducting Chinese investors round the moribund fertilizer company established by the administration of Abdulahi Adamu.

He explained that all agreements had been completed between the state and Chinese investors, and operations will commence in 45 days.

He said: “In the next few weeks, the Chinese companies will commence production to enable us meet demands, especially during this farming season.”

Chairman of the company, Jin Chuan, expressed delight, noting that they were ready to do business with the state government on any other agricultural endeavour.

The post 4 fertiliser companies begin production in 45 days— Gov Al-Makura appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

