4 slump during teachers’ recruitment in A-Ibom

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—No fewer than four persons, including a pregnant woman, slumped yesterday during the teachers’ recruitment exercise carried out by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

One person, who was identified to be a pregnant woman, collapsed at Aka Community Secondary School Centre, while three others fainted at West Itam Secondary School, Itu, centre, near Uyo metropolis.

The incident happened, while the applicants were struggling under the scotching sun to get their employment recruitment forms from the officials.

Vanguard gathered that the personnel, who quickly attended to the woman, later brought out other pregnant women and nursing mothers from the queue and urgently attended to them.

Vanguard recalls that, government had, last two weeks, announced the intention to recruit 3,000 teachers into the primary school system.

