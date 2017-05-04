Pages Navigation Menu

4 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic – The Detroit News

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa


The Detroit News

4 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
United Nations — A Christian rebel group in the Central African Republic ambushed a U.N. convoy sparking a firefight and kidnappings that left four peacekeepers dead, eight injured and one missing, the United Nations said Tuesday. U.N. spokesman …
Cambodian UN Peacekeeper Killed, Three Missing in Central African RepublicThe Cambodia Daily
Cambodian UN peacekeeper killed in Central African RepublicPalm Beach Post
4 UN peacekeeper killed, 8 injured after ambush in Central African Republicafricanews
Aljazeera.com
all 29 news articles »

