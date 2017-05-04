4 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic – The Detroit News
The Detroit News
4 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
United Nations — A Christian rebel group in the Central African Republic ambushed a U.N. convoy sparking a firefight and kidnappings that left four peacekeepers dead, eight injured and one missing, the United Nations said Tuesday. U.N. spokesman …
