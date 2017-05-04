Pages Navigation Menu

4-year-old Dandyson aims to become one of Nigeria’s great golfers

Four-year-old Lewis Dandyson says he aims to become one of Nigeria’s all-time great golfers having won his first major golf tournament at the one-day golf championships in Port Harcourt last Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olypmpafrica UNIPORT Centre Sports Institute, University of Port Harcourt, hosted the one-day golf tournament at the Port Harcourt Club Golf 1928. The tournament had different categories for the boys and girls, however, little Dandyson defeated older golfers in the 6 to 8 years category though not up to that age.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

