40 schools to participate in 2017 Schools Debate League

No fewer than 40 primary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will be participating in the 2017 School Debate League, says Mr. Barrow Omagbitse, Founder, Life Skill Experts.

Omagbitse, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the debate would involve both primary and secondary schools within the territory.

He said that the group had earlier approached the authorities of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for approval of the schools in the competition and support had been granted accordingly.

Omagbitse said that the debate would create consciousness in the heart of pupils on the happenings in their communities.

He noted that the debate would help introduce to the pupils and schools administration some basic learning resources as well as share in the philosophy of a life skill education.

According to him, the success of a child is depended on the ability to combine both the emotional intelligence or life skills and intelligence quotient.

“For individuals to achieve sustainable success, they need a combination of academic skills and life skills that is the combination of intelligence quotient and emotional intelligence.

“Social scientists have argued that as a component of success, emotional intelligence accounts for 85 per cent while intelligence quotient accounts for 15 per cent.

“This means that the major thrust of our efforts to educate our children should be focused on emotional and life skills that create this form of intelligence.

“Unfortunately, our school programmes in this part of the world focus almost exclusively on the 15 per cent intelligence quotient.

“And it is therefore no surprise that we create graduates and school leavers who do not possess the basic skills for value-based leadership, personal effectiveness, creativity and innovation,’’ he said.

Omagbitse, however, called on school administrations to pay more attention to this so that the children would not grow up with the significant deficit in the particular areas that actually mattered to their success.

He said that efforts had also been made to develop books and resources in life skill areas.

“We have also intervened in the academic arena to fill the 15 per cent space by developing an eight-hour long video in mathematics for upper primary school.

“We also developed a quick reference guild on Nigerian history, civic and current affairs for upper primary schools too,’’ he added.

Omagbitse said that this would greatly benefit the children in learning experiences that task them to think about real life issues and challenges.

The schools slate for the debate include LEA Primary School, Galadimawa, Gwarinpa 1 and 2, Area 1, Jabi, Aleyita, Jikwoyi 1and 2, Jahi and Titsal Global School.

Others include Lead British International School, Model Science Primary School, Garki, Raberto Nursery and Primary School Wuse, Ladela Nursery and Primary School, Creative Learning International School and Greenice International School.

