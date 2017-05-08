Pages Navigation Menu

40 victims of llorin market fire live on charity

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

About 40 traders in Baboko Market in llorin whose shops were gutted by an inferno in April are living on charity. Mr Ajayi Oluwafemi, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee in the market, disclosed the plight of the victims to Nigerian Pilot in Ilorin on Monday. He said that the affected 40 traders were living […]

