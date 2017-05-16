40-year-old man faces trial over N1.1m visa fraud

A 40-year-old, Kabiru Adeniran, was on Tuesday docked at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N1.1 million from people on the pretext of procuring a Polish visa for them.

Police have slammed on the accused a five-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The accused denied the charge, but Police Prosecutor Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the accused committed the offences between February and May this year at No. 8, Kano St., Ebute Meta.

He alleged that the accused collected N1.1 million from the complainants –Azeez Falana, Noimat Lawal and Tunde Adisa — with a promise to get Polish visa for them.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Ruling on the bail application of the accused after he pleaded not guilty, the Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubuke, granted him N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

June 19 has been fixed for mention in the case.

The post 40-year-old man faces trial over N1.1m visa fraud appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

