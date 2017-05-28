Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

400 British Airways passengers stranded in Nigeria over IT problems – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

400 British Airways passengers stranded in Nigeria over IT problems
NAIJ.COM
No fewer than 400 passengers of a British Airways flight from Nigeria have been stranded in Lagos since Friday May 26 due to information technology (IT) problems the airline is experiencing. Sahara Reporters reports that some passengers, however, were …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.