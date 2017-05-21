4,000 Patients Benefit From NYSC Health Initiative In Katsina

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

No fewer than 4,000 patients in Katsina State have benefited from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) ongoing Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) through diagnosis, treatment, referral and proper prevention mechanism to enhance general well-being of people in the hinter land.

The programme, aimed at mobilising corps medical personnel in the provision of health intervention has equally empowered some physically persons from three senatorial zones of Katsina with wheel chairs sourced by the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Sule Zakari Kazaure.

The state coordinator of NYSC, Mr. John Okpo, represented by the Assistant Director, Mohammed Nakaba, who stated this yesterday during the donation of the chairs to some of the beneficiaries at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Katsina, urged the beneficiaries to put the chairs into good use.

The post 4,000 Patients Benefit From NYSC Health Initiative In Katsina appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

