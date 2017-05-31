4,188 Persons Infected As Cholera Outbreak Kills 75 In Sudan

No less than 75 persons have been killed, with 4,188 infections recorded in Sudan as cases of cholera increased in the White Nile State, the state’s governor said Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

“The number of infection cases with cholera, since the disease’s appearance on April 8 this year, has reached 4,188 cases, including 75 death cases,” Abdul-Hameed Musa Kasha, Governor of White Nile State, said when addressing the state’s legislative council yesterday.

NAN reports that the Health Ministry of the Sudanese capital Khartoum acknowledged the outbreak of an epidermic disease in Khartoum, but refuted that the disease is cholera.

“All the cases admitted to the state’s hospitals were watery diarrhea cases. There were 120 cases, where 49 of them have been treated and they are in good conditions. The conditions of the remaining patients are stable. We have registered two death cases during last month,” said the ministry in a statement Tuesday. “We would like to reiterate that epidemic cholera does not exist among these cases, and the ministry has allotted four hospitals to receive the cases with qualified medical staff,” it noted. “We would like to reassure the citizens that these watery diarrhea cases do not represent cholera and the situation is now under control,” added the statement.

The watery diarrhea cases started in Sudan’s White Nile State in April and then spread to neighboring states including Khartoum.

While social media activists published photos and information on cases of cholera in some hospitals in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, the Sudanese Health authorities remained mute on the development.

Khartoum State’s Minister of Health Mamoun Humaida, in a telephone conversation with Xinhua, declined to give any information about the disease.

Civil society organisations in Khartoum criticised the silence of the official authorities and their reluctance to comment on the disease.

Sudan Tribune on Tuesday also reported the opposition Sudan Change Now Movement as saying that “Sudan is witnessing a state of epidemiological spread of cholera in White Nile, Khartoum and North Kordofan States in addition to occasional cases in eastern Sudan.”

