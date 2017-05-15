440,000 candidates sat for UTME in 2 days – JAMB
by Omoleye Omoruyi The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, says more than 440,000 candidates have…
Read » 440,000 candidates sat for UTME in 2 days – JAMB on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!