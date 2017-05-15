440,000 candidates write JAMB exams in 2 days – Oloyede

No fewer than 440,000 candidates have sat for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations within two days across the country. The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyede made this known in Abuja on Monday during a tour of the examination centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

