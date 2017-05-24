$450m lost to cyber crime in Nigeria —Senate – Nigeria Today
Nigeria Today
$450m lost to cyber crime in Nigeria —Senate
Nigeria Today
ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, said Nigeria has lost about $450 million to 3,500 cyber attacks on its Information and Communication Technology, ICT, space. According to the Senate, this represents over 70 per cent of hacking attempts on technology in …
