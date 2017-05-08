45mins 37secs On Saxophone, Femi Kuti, Breaks World Records For The Longest Singe Note At The Africa Shrine (Photo)
Congratulations are in order for Femi Kuti, son of Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti, who yesterday evening 7th May at the New Africa Shrine -broke the world record for the longest single note on a saxophone note set in 1997 by Kenny G. The world record reportedly stood at 45mins 37 secs….Femi Kuti did 46mins 38secs….
According to reports, this was witnessed by a large audience that included Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce, the deputy high commissioners of Netherlands and The United Kingdom..
The 54-year-old musician confirmed the world record via his twitter account as music lovers have joined other Nigerians in congratulating him.
The post 45mins 37secs On Saxophone, Femi Kuti, Breaks World Records For The Longest Singe Note At The Africa Shrine (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!