477 destroyed health facilities hinder healthcare services in Borno — WHO

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The World Health Organization, WHO, has said that the destruction of about 477 out of the existing 749 health facilities, and inaccessibility to some communities across Borno State, due to activities of the Boko Haram sect, hindered effective service delivery by healthcare providers.

This was disclosed at the weekend by the state coordinator of WHO, Dr. Audu Idowu, during a one-day advocacy meeting with media executives in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Dr. Idowu said, although, security agencies have been doing their best to ensure liberated communities remain safe and secure, places like Marte, Abbadam, and other local government areas still remain inaccessible to WHO health workers, depriving such communities of the need to strengthen routine immunization and support government push to eradicate Polio Virus, Malaria and other communicable diseases.

His words: “ WHO is faced with a lot of challenges with the current crisis in north eastern Nigeria, especially Borno, in its 8th year of humanitarian crisis. 64% of health facilities are completely or partially destroyed, with only 288 out of 749 health facilities fully functional, leaving high risk outbreak of diseases due to poor awareness on accepting vaccines to strengthen the immune system; poor water and sanitation; poor nutrition status; and inaccessibility of health workers to some communities” Despite these challenges, he said WHO was able to impact positively on the lives of the people.

