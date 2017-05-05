5 basic foodstuff that have Uhuru, Jubilee worried ahead of August poll

The Star, Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks during Jubilee Party's National Delegates Convention at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, May 6, 2017. /PSCU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Worry over the rising cost of living has forced the government to …



and more »