5 basic foodstuff that have Uhuru, Jubilee worried ahead of August poll – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
5 basic foodstuff that have Uhuru, Jubilee worried ahead of August poll
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks during Jubilee Party's National Delegates Convention at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, May 6, 2017. /PSCU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Worry over the rising cost of living has forced the government to …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!