5 Days? EKEDC Announce Power Outage in Lagos, See Areas

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Eko Disco Announce 5-Day Power Outage. The Eko Electricity Distribution Company of Nigeria (EKEDC) has, on Monday, announced a Five-Day Power outage in many Parts of Lagos. See Areas… EKEDC spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, said in a statement that the outage would affect Ikoyi, Victoria Island and parts of Lagos Island from Wednesday to Sunday. Idemudia …

