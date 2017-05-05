5 Ethiopians, One Kenyan Wins Okpekpe Roads Race

In the men’s category, Leul Gabri Silasi (Ethiopia) 1st position who finished with 29 mins 28 seconds; 2nd position, Dawit Fikadi (Ethiopia) at 29.34 seconds; and Derelict Reta (Ethiopia).3rd position who finished at exactly 32.23secs.

Female category, Azmefa Gebru Hagos (Ethiopia); 2nd position, Veronicah Maina (Kenya); 3rd position, Haven Ha:iu (Ethiopia

All the winner went home with a prize money of $15,000; $10,000 and $7,000 respectively for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively irrespective of the categorie.

In the Nigeria category, Deborah Fari froml Platuea, came 1st at a record time of 38mins15secs; Elizabeth Fawa of Nasarawa state came 2nd at 38mind 41 secs: while Rose Akesho also of platuea state came 3rd after finishing at about 38 secs 55 secs.

There were other categories such running for cancer, running for orphanages, running for women empowerment, running against cultism.