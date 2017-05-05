Five Kenyans deported by Trump land at JKIA alongside 67 Somalis – The Star, Kenya
Five Kenyans deported by Trump land at JKIA alongside 67 Somalis
The Star, Kenya
Five Kenyans are among 72 people who have been deported from the US over immigration issues. The rest of the people are of Somali origin. Police and immigration officials said a private plane carrying the 72 individuals landed at the Jomo Kenyatta …
