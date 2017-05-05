Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 questions Congress needs to answer about Trump and Russia – Washington Post

Posted on May 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

5 questions Congress needs to answer about Trump and Russia
Washington Post
The past week and a half has been dizzy with developments: A senior White House official is under investigation by the FBI related to Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election. President Trump told Russian officials that firing FBI Director
Comey to testify as more revelations pile pressure on Donald TrumpThe Guardian
James Comey Fired FBI chief to testify publicly in CongressPulse Nigeria
James Comey, former FBI chief, to testify before Congress in Trump blowThe Australian
USA TODAY
all 494 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.