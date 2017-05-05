5 Signs of Low Blood Sugar

Sugar is a chemical substance that our body requires for proper function. However, you are at risk if the sugar content in your body is too high or too low. Hence, it has to be balanced. Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar can cause both short and long-term complications. In line with this, Jumia Travel discusses the warning signs of low blood sugar.

Serious hunger

If you’ve already eaten but still not satisfied, or if you suddenly, feel as if you’re starving, your body is telling you that it needs more sugar.

Restless nights

You are experiencing sleepless nights and unable to sleep. It may be a sign that your blood sugar is low. You can eat a sugar-free snack before bed so that it can reduce the sleep disruption.

Excessive sweating

If you are sweating excessively without warning, regardless of how warm or cold the temperature may be, you need to take more sugar.

Fatigue

Tiredness and low energy are serious signs that your blood sugar level is low. This is because your body doesn’t have enough energy in the form of sugar to perform.

Vision issues

If your vision suddenly becomes unclear, a decline in blood sugar may be the problem.

