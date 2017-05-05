5 songs you need to stream this week: Fleet Foxes, The Maldives, and more
Not sure what new music to listen to? We’ll let you know what new tracks and albums dropping this week are worthy of your attention. Up this week: Fleet Foxes, The Maldives, and more.
The post 5 songs you need to stream this week: Fleet Foxes, The Maldives, and more appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!