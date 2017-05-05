5 star performance from Manchester City as they defeat Crystal Palace 5-0
Manchester City quest to finish in the top four continues as the Citizens thrash Crystal Palace 5-0. David Silva celebrated his return to the team as he got the first goal for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Silva, out for a fortnight after suffering a blow to his knee during the FA …
The post 5 star performance from Manchester City as they defeat Crystal Palace 5-0 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!