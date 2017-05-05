5 Top Movies Moji Olaiya acted before leaving this world

The death of Super Star Moji Olaiya is still a shock to her fans and family members However, as many continue to mourn and register their condolences, we share with you five top Moji Olaiya movies. 1. Iya Oko (Mother in-law) 2. Anjola 3. Opabida 4. Ika Ojokan 5. Itakun Ola

The post 5 Top Movies Moji Olaiya acted before leaving this world appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

