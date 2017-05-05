5-year-old boy beheaded in Lafia

A five-year-old boy was beheaded by unknown assailants in Shabu Lafia Local Government area of Nasarawa State on early Monday morning. The boy was beheaded on Monday with his headless body dumped in an uncompleted building, according to the DSP Kennedy Idirisu, the state police spokesman. Idirisu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lafia that the headless body of Meshach, son of one Mr John Ona, was discovered at 9 a.

