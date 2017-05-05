R6bn, 5 years. That’s what Dlamini needs to take over grants – News24
|
News24
|
R6bn, 5 years. That's what Dlamini needs to take over grants
News24
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says the South African Social Security Agency needs R6 billion and up to five years to take full control of the social grants system. Dlamini told the parliamentary portfolio committee on social development …
WATCH: Bathabile Dlamini says judges are influenced by newspapers
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!