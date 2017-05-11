50+ Fitness Motivational Quotes For People Who Are Working Hard in The Gym

When it comes to working out, you have to find some kind of schedule that works for you. For me, I either have to get up at 5 a.m. and work out before work, or force myself to work out when I get home. The latter is difficult, because by the time I get home from work, I want to put on pajamas, not tennis shoes. It feels so good to be active and get in shape, but sometimes it also feels good to watch Netflix in bed with a pizza. It can be hard to keep the momentum going and hit the gym or your favorite work out class every morning. Sometimes it’s because we are tired. Sometimes it’s because we are broke! But it’s never because you are weak. You have the potential to push yourself, you just have to want to.

We have all been there.

I was gaining weight and talking myself out of fitness. “I’m too tired,” “I’ll work out tomorrow,” “I don’t have time.” But even when I was telling myself I was justified in skipping my exercises, I knew I was lying to myself. I finally allowed a friend to really push me back into a pattern. Now I work out every day, even if it’s just walking two miles on my lunch break. I’ve found that I love cycling classes, hot yoga (but only early classes), restorative yoga (but only evening classes) and that sometimes I need a dance class to push myself out of a rut. I’ve lost weight and that’s awesome, but more importantly I feel healthy again. Now that I’m getting back in shape, I’m able to see how much time I wasted talking myself out of it. Don’t let yourself have regrets, too.

Become a visual learner to find your inner athlete.

When it comes to getting motivated, there are things that work and things that don’t. When I look at fitness models on IG, I wind up feeling kind of bad about myself. But when I read motivational quotes or look up pictures of really healthy recipes, suddenly I want to hit the gym! So here are 50 motivational quotes to get inspired and get in the gym!

1. What was your goal ? Remember: you didn’t start working out randomly. You wanted this. Why? Remind yourself! “When you feel like quitting, think about why you started!”

2. You so got this. When you’re in the gym, sweating out all those excuses, remember how strong you are. Your excuses don’t define you, nor do they help you. Overcome ! “Be stronger than your excuses.”

3. You are not weak. You have not failed . Just because you aren’t feeling especially motivated doesn’t mean you can’t find inspiration. “You only fail when you stop trying.”

4. Don’t work out to be “skinny .” Don’t workout to be “hot” for that guy/girl you have your eye on. Work out to be the best you you can be. Don’t you want to live to be 100? “Fall in love with taking care of your body.”

5. Tough love is sometimes the best way to go. Sure, chips or cookies sound good, but doesn’t a new, smaller pair of jeans sound better? Think about it : “Junk food you’ve craved for an hour, or the body you’ve craved for a lifetime? Your decision.”

6. Be proud of the work you have done. After all, “If it was easy, everyone would do it.” Allow yourself to have a secret competition with those around you. Who’s been to the gym the most this week?

7. You know what, you’re awesome . Everyone wants to be fit, but “70% of people that start a fitness plan quit. Except you. Not this time.”

8. Don’t look at the person on the elliptical next to you. Don’t compare yourself to anyone except your past self. Don’t feel bad because you can’t run a mile in five minutes. Yet. “You don’t have to go fast…you just have to go.”

9. It would be so great to just wake up one morning and have the body of your dreams , but you have to work, and work hard, for that body. “You don’t get what you want, you get what you work for.”

10. Don’t just let yourself eat. And don’t justify sitting around and eating. If you’re stressed or bored, go sweat. “Let exercise be your stress reliever, not food.”

11. So often we are our own worst enemy . Don’t allow yourself to be what hold you back. “You are far too smart to be the only thing standing in your way.”

12. When we don’t work out, we don’t feel good. We gain weight, we get brain-fog, and we are way more prone to be in a bad mood all the time. “You’re only one workout away from a good mood.”

13. Even when you are working out regularly, you can hear that little voice in your head that says to stop. But don’t listen to it!! “Your lungs are burning, your legs are shredded, your heart is pounding. Keep going!”

14. One of my favorite excuses is telling myself I deserve some quiet time to just be by myself. Well guess what, when I go to the gym, it is just me, myself and I. “This is my me time! “

15. Remember that being healthy isn’t just going to the gym 3-5 times a week. It’s about what you eat and how you treat your body. “Fit is not a destination, it is a way of life.”

16. There is no one to blame when it comes to your life. Not genetics, not someone else’s decisions, just you. You decide your health, no one else. “Your life is a result of your choices. If you don’t like your life, it’s time to make some better choices.”

17. Have a healthy addiction. Focus on your goals, focus on your training. Eat, sleep and breathe it all in! “I am proudly addicted to becoming stronger.”

18. Deciding to work out is a choice . If you convince your brain that you want to go to the gym, and you want to be healthy, your body will obey. “Your fitness is 100% mental. Your body won’t go where your mind doesn’t push it.”

19. When you make excuses, what do you have to show for it? Nothing. “Make muscles, not excuses.”

20. It’s okay if you can only work out for five minutes today. Shoot for seven tomorrow. Aim for twenty by the end of the week. “Slow progress is better than no progress.”

21. Sometimes in workout classes, I get about 45 minutes in and I realize how much I just want to stop and lie down. It’s in those moments that I realize, “You have a choice. You can throw in the towel or you can use it to wipe the sweat off your face.”

22. Don’t convince a friend to hold you accountable and blame them when you fail. “Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you.”

23. You get out of it what you put in. “If you kinda sorta try , then you kinda sorta get results.”

24. Don’t you want to wake up sore and proud of yourself? “It’s right now or never. Take action now, so you can have memories instead of regrets.”

25. You have to be patient. You won’t see results over night, but your body will instantly be happier. “Work out. Eat well. Be patient. Your body will reward you.”

26. It’s your body and yours alone. Don’t worry about how your best friend looks or what she’s eating. “It doesn’t matter what others are doing. It matters what you are doing.”

27. You aren’t just sculpting your body, you’re sculpting your brain ! When you challenge yourself, you are improving your body, and your attitude. “We don’t grow when things are easy; we grow when we face challenges.”

28. When you talk yourself out of working out , you’re just talking yourself out of feeling better. “When you skip an opportunity to work out, you skip an opportunity to improve yourself.”

29. Remember that you could be inspiring those around you. Don’t let people get it twisted: “I don’t work out because I hate my body. I work out because I love it.”

30. Sometimes you feel like you want to quit . It’s not worth it. You don’t like it. But remember: “no one ever drowned in sweat.”

31. If you’ve lost your motivation and you haven’t been in the gym for a while, “today is a good day to start.”

32. You can’t be afraid to fail. In order to be great you have to push yourself. “You have to be fearless to have success.”

33. Remember, you’re doing this for yourself. So do what you have to do to achieve your goals. “Set a goal that makes you want to jump out of bed in the morning.”

34. In the grand scheme of things, that hour you spend at the gym is a fleeting moment. “A one hour workout is 4% of your day. No excuses.”

35. You aren’t doing this for anyone else. Some people will see the work you’re putting in and, out of jealously, refuse to give you credit. Don’t work hard for other people to tell you they’re proud. “Never stop doing your best just because someone doesn’t give you credit.”

36. If you’re doing something, then you’re doing what you need to do. “Run when you can, walk if you have to. Crawl if you must; just never give up.”

37. If you just go, you can get done and move on with the rest of your day! “Suck it up now and you wont’ have to suck it in later.”

38. You don’t have to lose weight. You do have to be healthy. “You’ve always been beautiful. Now you’re just deciding to be healthier, fitter, faster and stronger. Remember that.”

39. Yes, it will be hard . But it will be worth it. “The price of discipline is always less than the pain of regret.”

40. It’s not about what society says about your body. It’s about what your doctor says about your health. “Losing weight is hard. Being overweight is hard. Choose your hard.”

41. This may just be my favorite quote on the list. “Exercise is a celebration of what your body can do. Not a punishment for something you ate.”

42. Working out doesn’t give you the right to put junk in your body. Be good to yourself and nourish your body with healthy foods. “Do not reward yourself with food. You’re not a dog.”

43. Even if you eat well, you have to do the foot work. “You are not going to get the butt you want by sitting on it.”

44. Do not let your body image define you. “You are not fat. You have fat. ‘Fat’ does not define you.”

45. You define your future. You define your health. “The future depends on what you do today.”

46. Let curiosity get the best of you. You already know what happens if you do give up. “I want to see what happens if I don’t give up.”

47. You don’t have to ever start over again. “If you’re tired of starting over, stop giving up.”

48. Be patient enough to start seeing results. “Once you see results, it becomes an addiction.

49. If you eat poorly and stay still habitually, you may have just found out why you aren’t in the shape you wish you were. “Watch your habits. Not your weight.”

50. And finally, a simple mantra to get you through: “Hustle for that muscle!”

So what are you waiting for? Get off the couch and go hit the gym! It will feel so good to sweat off that regret!

Featured photo credit: Matthew Henry via stocksnap.io

