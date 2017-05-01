Pages Navigation Menu

500 PDP members defect to APC in Akwa Ibom

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Over 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikono Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom on Sunday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The defection in Ikono, generally regarded as the cradle of the Ibibio, was the latest defection to hit the PDP in the state in recent times. Among those that…

