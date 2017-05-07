500 years later, Martin Luther’s 95 theses wield immense influence – Lexington Herald Leader
500 years later, Martin Luther's 95 theses wield immense influence
In 1517, an obscure academic either tacked or glued (sources differ) a single sheet of paper to the door of Castle Church in Wittenberg, in northeast Germany. This small act upended Christianity forever. Martin Luther's 95 theses, written on that paper …
