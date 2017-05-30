50,000 displaced in deadly Brazil floods

Floods and landslides in northeastern Brazil have killed six people and driven 50,000 people from their homes, authorities said Tuesday.

Heavy rain swelled rivers, causing mud slides, felling trees and harming water supplies, they said.

The number forced to flee in Pernambuco and Alagoas states rose from an earlier estimate of 30,000, the regional governments said.

Both states declared emergencies after the flooding, which left two dead in Pernambuco and four dead in Alagoas.

President Michel Temer, who is fighting for his political future amid a corruption crisis, briefly abandoned the capital Brasilia to fly over the disaster zone on Sunday.

Temer also used the visit in Pernambuco to authorize a 600-million-reais ($184-million) loan from the BNDES state development bank for the completion of four dams that had been announced back in 2010, state-owned Agencia Brasil reported.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

