50,000 farmers to benefit from N20bn organic fertiliser project

About 50,000 Nigerian farmers will benefit from Contec Global Agro Limited (CGAL) N20 billion investments on nontoxic, biodegradable and chemical free agricultural products.

The agro company was set up using eco-friendly approach with innovative, organically beneficial micro-organisms and bio-resources plant-based molecules devoid of chemicals for seeds, plant health and soil reclamation.

Executive Director of CGAL, Farida Adamu, said the company had designed a sustainable template to increase crop yields through production of only organic inputs for over 50,000 farmers in the country.

Speaking at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) award dinner recently, where the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Benoy Berry, was conferred with an Outstanding Achiever in Nigeria’s Food Security Drive Award, Adamu said: “We are very proud to say that Contec Agro is Nigeria’s first ever agro company set up strictly using eco-friendly approach with innovative, organically beneficial micro-organisms and bio-resources, plant-based molecules devoid of chemical, for seed, plant health and reclamation of the soil that has been degraded over the years with the application of chemicals, and that is why we are investing N20 billion into the sector to address hunger, malnutrition and food security.

“To achieve our goal, we have designed a sustainable template to increase crop yields through production of only organic inputs for over 50,000 farmers. We are even more committed through this award to be the largest agriculture group globally to provide earth-friendly, commercially viable solutions of agriculture using latest technologies, non-toxic and biodegradable and eco-friendly ingredients.”

He said the company is therefore set on delivering unique, natural products that improve crop yield and quality while protecting the soil from harmful effects of chemical based agriculture.

He added: “Based on the successes recorded on farms with the deployment of our organic inputs across the country by farmers, the company has concluded arrangement with some state governors to build organic fertiliser with tissue culture facilities each costing $10 million before the end of 2018.”

Contec is also planning to reform the big farms of Nigeria into research bases, which help Nigeria to emerge as an agricultural research hub of Africa.

Recall that recently the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, described Contec Global Agro Limited as Nigeria’s best kept secret to solving its food security challenge.

The Senator said the research work being undertaken here is one of the best-kept secrets of the agriculture initiative and research towards solving Nigeria’s food crisis.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology has allocated four hectares of land to the company to build the best integrated bio-fertiliser and pesticides factories at Shesco in Abuja.

The company has also concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and several other research institutes to build green house as well as partnering the Biotechnology agency on green houses for organic farming.

