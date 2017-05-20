50,000 Illiterate Bauchi Girls & Women to get ICT Training from UNESCO

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will on Tuesday launch the second phase of its project to empower illiterate girls and women in low Performing Junior Secondary Schools through Information Communication Technology in Bauchi State, an official has said. The project is targeted at 50,000 girls and women, Olushola Macaulay, the National […]

The post 50,000 Illiterate Bauchi Girls & Women to get ICT Training from UNESCO appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

