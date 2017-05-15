Pages Navigation Menu

51mins 35secs! Femi Kuti finally breaks World Sax Record

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Music, News

Nigerian afrobeats legend, Femi Kuti was reported to have broken the World Record last week for “the longest continuous note on a saxophone using the circular breathing method” as he played for 46mins 38secs. However, the celebration was found out to be premature as one Van Burchfield from the USA had played for 47 mins. […]

