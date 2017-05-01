Pages Navigation Menu

535 Nigerians In China Prisons For Drug Trafficking

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There are at least 535 Nigerians in prison in China, jailed for drug-related offences. Sources in Guangdong Province in The People’s Republic of reported at the weekend, that at least two out of 200 Nigerians who visit the country are arrested on drug-related offences in the capital, Guangzhou. An official of the Consulate in Guangzhou, […]

