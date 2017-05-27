54 dead, some 10000 migrants rescued off Libya coast in 4 days – The New Indian Express
|
The New Indian Express
|
54 dead, some 10000 migrants rescued off Libya coast in 4 days
The New Indian Express
ROME: About 10,000 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya over the previous four days but at least 54 others died, Libyan and Italian officials said today. Today, the Tunisian army also rescued 126 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa hoping to reach …
54 dead, some 10000 migrants rescued off Libya coast in four days
Flood of migrants attempted to reach Europe Friday – Libyan Coast Guard
IOM: More than 60000 migrants reach Europe by sea in 2017
