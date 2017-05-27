Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

54 dead, some 10000 migrants rescued off Libya coast in 4 days – The New Indian Express

Posted on May 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The New Indian Express

54 dead, some 10000 migrants rescued off Libya coast in 4 days
The New Indian Express
ROME: About 10,000 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya over the previous four days but at least 54 others died, Libyan and Italian officials said today. Today, the Tunisian army also rescued 126 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa hoping to reach …
54 dead, some 10000 migrants rescued off Libya coast in four daysThe Straits Times
Flood of migrants attempted to reach Europe Friday – Libyan Coast GuardThe Libya Observer
IOM: More than 60000 migrants reach Europe by sea in 2017New Zealand Herald
Daily Sabah –Eastern Mirror –Eyewitness News –Daily Mail
all 23 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.