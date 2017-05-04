55 Year-old Man Confesses Having Carnal Knowledge With Nine Year Old

A 55 years- old man, Hashimu Jubrin yesterday dock before a chief magistrate court confessed to have severally had sexually intercourse with a nine years old girl.

The police dock, Hashimu a resident of Rijiyar Lemo quarters, before the court on a two count charge bordering on rape and unnatural offence, the accuse admitted the allegation slammed against him, “I had sex with the girl, I was not forceful as claimed by the police” he told the court.

First information report said, the mother of the victim, named Rabi Abubakar noticed a slight change in how her daughter walks, she quizzed her daughter, who revealed that the accuse person had defile her and on numerous occasion had sex with her.

According to police prosecutor, inspector Shaibu Musa, the accuse usually lured the victim into his room, where he forcefully and unlawfully had canal knowledge of the victim, saying the conduct of the accuse contravenes the provision of section 283 and 284 of the penal code law.

He further told the court that, the nine years old victim was taken to Waziri Gidado Hospital for medical examination, adding that police investigation into the matter is still in progress.

The presiding chief magistrate , hajiya Mariam Sabo (mni) ordered that the accused person be remanded in prison custody, the case is adjourned to August 2nd for further mention.

