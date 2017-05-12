57 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Portable Water-USAID

Mission Director, United State Agency for International Development (USAID), Stephen M. Haykin has disclosed that over 57 million Nigerians lack access to portable water in the country.

In his remarks yesterday on the occasion of the official launch of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Kaduna, the mission director added that one million Nigerian children die yearly for lack of drinkable water.

To this end, he said the USAID is supporting the programme with 2.5 million US Dollars to enable Nigerians have access to portable water.

“Having a clean water and sanitation is very essential for the development of a healthy society”. He said.

Earlier, WASH project Coordinator, Timeyin Uwejamomere, said the project is expected to last for two years, ending in November 2018, adding that it will primarily target urban areas and focus the States of Bauchi and Kaduna.

He said this was because the respective State government have demonstrated firm commitment to the water sector.

He said, “This is why we established a country office in the city of Kaduna, and last month a satellite office was opened in Bauchi.

“The programme will strengthen institutions as well as research and knowledge management to support urban water, sanitation and hygiene”.

In his speech earlier, Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai represented by his Chief of Staff, Malam Bashir Saidu said when Zaria water work is completed, it will provide 150 million litres of water for the populace.

Also, the Bauchi State governor, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar regretted that the influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the State have increased the demand for water supply at the expense of original supply.

He therefore pledged the commitment and political Will of his government to ensure the success of the project.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

