58 Schools to compete in COPA Coca-Cola football tournament

Approximately 58 teams are converged in Masaka town for the 2017 edition of COPA Coca-Cola grassroots football tournament national championships which commenced on Tuesday at Masaka Recreation grounds in Masaka town.

Attended by local area leaders including the RDC and DPC of Masaka town as well as officials from the National Council of Sports, FUFA, ASHU and Coca-Cola Uganda, the kick-off ceremony, which begun by a parade of all the 58 schools represented by their chosen teams, saw hosts Masaka S.S compete against and defeat Mukono-based Yale High thanks to a high display of talent from Kyeyago Alison who scored Masaka’s only goal.

Speaking on behalf of Coca-Cola Uganda, Mr. Robert Muwagula, Regional Manager, thanked all the guests and dignitaries for showing up in large numbers to witness the launch of the 2017 nationals.

“For more than two decades, this tournament has nurtured hundreds of Ugandan youth and we at Coca-Cola Uganda, pledge to continue with this grassroots football initiative,” he commented.

The Guest of Honor and RDC of Masaka Lt. Walusimbi thanked Coca-Cola for allowing to have this tournament in Masaka. He went on to assure all the participants and guests that there will be top notch security for the duration of the tournament.

COPA Coca-Cola is an international youth football tournament and a global celebration of football passion. It unites more than 1 million teens in over 60 countries around the world, and aims to provide both the means and the opportunity for young teens to be optimistic about their future while encouraging values that are the foundation of life and sportsmanship.

This tournament is the world’s largest brand-supported grassroots football tournament, led by global beverage giant, Coca-Cola, and has, over the years, built values such as team spirit, friendship and respect in the hearts of the youth participants.

The post 58 Schools to compete in COPA Coca-Cola football tournament appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

