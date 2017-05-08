Pages Navigation Menu

58 seafarers, 43 vessels attacked in Gulf of Guinea — Report – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments

ABOUT 43 vessels and 58 seafarers were attacked and captured in the first quarter of 2017, slightly more than the same period last year, according to the latest International Chamber of Commerce, ICC, International Maritime Bureau, IMB, piracy report.

