58 seafarers, 43 vessels attacked in Gulf of Guinea — Report – Vanguard
|
58 seafarers, 43 vessels attacked in Gulf of Guinea — Report
Vanguard
ABOUT 43 vessels and 58 seafarers were attacked and captured in the first quarter of 2017, slightly more than the same period last year, according to the latest International Chamber of Commerce, ICC, International Maritime Bureau, IMB, piracy report.
