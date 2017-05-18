59 Ikoyi Prisons inmates sit for 2017 UTME

Fifty-nine inmates of the Ikoyi Prisons Lagos on Wednesday and Thursday sat for the on-going Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. The figure was an improvement over the 32 that sat for the examination in 2016. The Principal of the Ikoyi Prison School, Mr Idris Ibikunle, said that the candidates were better prepared this year, adding that […]

