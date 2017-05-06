$6 bn man Michael Bay honored by Hollywood – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
$6 bn man Michael Bay honored by Hollywood
Daily Mail
Michael Bay sank his hands and feet into the forecourt of Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday as he was honored for a money-spinning movie career that has netted almost $6 billion. The 52-year-old Los Angeles native is known for directing some …
Michael Bay leaves his and his dog's mark on Hollywood at TCL Chinese Theatre
Michael Bay Leaves Imprints At TCL Chinese Theatre Ceremony
UK shoot 'dream come true' for Transformers helmer Michael Bay
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!